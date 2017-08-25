Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Connor McGregor: Everything you need to know about the fight that's making history

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

It's projected to be the most viewed combat sporting event in history... on Saturday, August 26th, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Connor McGregor in a Las Vegas boxing ring as millions tune in around the world.



If you're not a fan of boxing or MMA and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, let us explain everything you need to know:



The Backstory:

Undefeated boxing great, Floyd Mayweather Jr., (who by the way is tied for the greatest boxing record of all time with a 49-0 record) is coming out of retirement to fight mixed martial arts superstar Connor McGregor who has a 21-3 record.



Why would McGregor agree to fight the greatest boxer in the world in the boxing ring?

Connor McGregor is the clear underdog in this fight. If he were able to use all of his MMA skills on Mayweather, the outcome would be much different, but to join the world's greatest boxer in the ring?? Many think McGregor doesn't stand a chance. The reason both of these fighters have agreed to the bout is quite simple.. it's money. Both fighters are expected to make upwards of $100 million dollars and it could be much higher depending on the final pay-per-view numbers.



Boxing Vs. MMA? How is this going to work?

Connor McGregor has agreed to play by boxing rules. There can be no elbows, no knees, no kicks and no take-down moves and McGregor slips up, he literally has tens of millions of dollars on the line.

Something else worth noting is the glove size for this fight. Boxers usually use 10oz. gloves and MMA fighters use 6oz. gloves so the two have decided to meet in the middle and fight with 8oz gloves. There are pros and cons to this, one being that a smaller glove might make it that much easier for Mayweather to land his 27th career knockout.



What's the likely outcome?

Mayweather is one of the best boxers to ever live so the odds are highly against McGregor. Obviously thousands of McGregor fans are hopeful, even placing bets on the Irish man winning... but these bets are not based on a sincere belief he can win.



What to watch for?

Mayweather is known for his incredible defense. McGregor is known more as an offensive fighter. Watch for McGregor to come out swinging a little to fast and hard, either opening himself up to get punched, or tiring himself out.

Watch for McGregor to try some dirty tactics. Will he be able to leave all of his MMA moves outside the ring?

Watch for McGregor to look a little unorthodox. He's not a boxer by nature so he's going to be hitting Mayweather from some goofy angles.

However the fight goes down, one thing is for sure... neither man has ever fought against anyone of their kind so some surprises are likely in store for all.

