Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Connor McGregor: Everything you need to - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Connor McGregor: Everything you need to know about the fight that's making history

Posted: Updated:

It's projected to be the most viewed combat sporting event in history... on Saturday, August 26th, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Connor McGregor in a Las Vegas boxing ring as millions tune in around the world. 

If you're not a fan of boxing or MMA and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, let us explain everything you need to know:

The Backstory:

  • Undefeated boxing great, Floyd Mayweather Jr., (who by the way is tied for the greatest boxing record of all time with a 49-0 record) is coming out of retirement to fight mixed martial arts superstar Connor McGregor who has a 21-3 record.


Why would McGregor agree to fight the greatest boxer in the world in the boxing ring?

  • Connor McGregor is the clear underdog in this fight. If he were able to use all of his MMA skills on Mayweather, the outcome would be much different, but to join the world's greatest boxer in the ring?? Many think McGregor doesn't stand a chance. The reason both of these fighters have agreed to the bout is quite simple.. it's money. Both fighters are expected to make upwards of $100 million dollars and it could be much higher depending on the final pay-per-view numbers.


Boxing Vs. MMA? How is this going to work?

  • Connor McGregor has agreed to play by boxing rules. There can be no elbows, no knees, no kicks and no take-down moves and McGregor slips up, he literally has tens of millions of dollars on the line.

Something else worth noting is the glove size for this fight. Boxers usually use 10oz. gloves and MMA fighters use 6oz. gloves so the two have decided to meet in the middle and fight with 8oz gloves. There are pros and cons to this, one being that a smaller glove might make it that much easier for Mayweather to land his 27th career knockout.

What's the likely outcome?

  • Mayweather is one of the best boxers to ever live so the odds are highly against McGregor. Obviously thousands of McGregor fans are hopeful, even placing bets on the Irish man winning... but these bets are not based on a sincere belief he can win. 


What to watch for?

  • Mayweather is known for his incredible defense. McGregor is known more as an offensive fighter. Watch for McGregor to come out swinging a little to fast and hard, either opening himself up to get punched, or tiring himself out.
  • Watch for McGregor to try some dirty tactics. Will he be able to leave all of his MMA moves outside the ring?
  • Watch for McGregor to look a little unorthodox. He's not a boxer by nature so he's going to be hitting Mayweather from some goofy angles.
  • However the fight goes down, one thing is for sure... neither man has ever fought against anyone of their kind so some surprises are likely in store for all.
     

The showtime broadcast begins at 9 pm ET. To purchase the fight call your local cable or satellite provider to order. The pay-per-view cost is about $100... so invite your friends over and charge them a cover. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights

    POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-08-25 19:00:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

  • WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

    WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:54:50 GMT
    WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm windowWSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window

    An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.

    >>

    An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm

    Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:20 PM EDT2017-08-25 19:20:47 GMT

    HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm. The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm."

    >>

    HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm. The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm."

    >>

  • POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights

    POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights

    Friday, August 25 2017 3:00 PM EDT2017-08-25 19:00:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

  • Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

    Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)

    Friday, August 25 2017 2:23 PM EDT2017-08-25 18:23:26 GMT

    Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...

    >>

    Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...

    >>
    •   