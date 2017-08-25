POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fig - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. 

Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m. Police say one person was armed with a bat and when they arrived there was lots of yelling, several people running from the scene and one man lying on the ground injured, and another man unconscious. 

Despite life-saving efforts, one man died at the scene. The other was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

A K9 unit and a helicopter unti showed up to look for the suspect, but the search was unsuccessful. 

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Major Crime Detectives, FBI Investigators and Spokane County Forensic Unit personnel were called to assist with the investigation. 

Kalispel Tribal Police and Airway Heights Police Departments are the lead agencies for this investigation.

Detectives do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the citizens in the area and believe this was an isolated incident. 

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased male when appropriate to do so. 

Anyone with information or video of this fight and has not already been contacted by detectives is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.  

