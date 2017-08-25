POLICE: One person dead, several more injured following fight in Airway Heights

Law enforcement in Airway Heights tells KHQ that one person is dead following a fight near 9th and Hayford.

Details are limited at this time, but a witness told KHQ the fight broke out at a party early Friday morning near 9th and Hayford and one person was seriously injured. Law enforcement now tells us that person has died and several others were taken to the hospital.

Witnesses and law enforcement tell us a bat was used in the assault and the suspect took off. The search for that suspect continues.

Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies are on scene and have set up a perimeter to look for the suspect.