POLICE: One person dead, several more injured following fight in Airway Heights

POLICE: One person dead, several more injured following fight in Airway HeightsPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through. “It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said. Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare. Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier. “The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said. Curious Alainna stuck her>>
Moving company accused of emptying woman's bank account
SPOKANE, Wash. - We've all had points in our lives where we feel things can't get any worse, but few have had as many hits as the woman you're about to meet. Struggling with health issues and already coping with financial strain, she says a moving company cleaned out her bank account with unauthorized charges. She says she was getting no response until she called Help Me Hayley. "Last year, I started getting really sick," said Melissa>>
Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits
SPOKANE, Wash. - People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver. The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line. Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is>>
POLICE: One person dead, several more injured following fight in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Law enforcement in Airway Heights tells KHQ that one person is dead following a fight near 9th and Hayford. Details are limited at this time, but a witness told KHQ the fight broke out at a party early Friday morning near 9th and Hayford and one person was seriously injured. Law enforcement now tells us that person has died and several others were taken to the hospital.>>
Yakima man sentenced after trying to hire someone to murder ex-girlfriend in exchange for meth
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Yakima man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for trying to hire someone to murder his ex-girlfriend and for attempting to pay for the murder with a pound of methamphetamine. The U.S. Justice Department says 32-year-old Gerardo Maderos Loreto, who is a Norteno gang member, was sentenced Thursday.>>
Cecil Andrus, Carter's Interior Secretary, dies at age 85
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Former Carter administration Interior Secretary Cecil Andrus, who engineered the conservation of millions of acres of Alaska land, has died. Daughter Tracy Andrus says her father died late Wednesday of complications from lung cancer. He was 85. Andrus was in his second term as Idaho governor when Jimmy Carter chose him as his interior secretary.>>
Update: WSU Police don't find threat at Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - For the second time this week, Stimson Hall at Washington State University in Pullman was evacuated due to a bomb threat. According to WSU, it was a generalized threat to the wider campus and gave a deadline of 2:00 p.m. Stimson Hall and the Owen Science building were evacuated.>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 24th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, August 24th.>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
Taylor Swift releases new song 'Look What You Made Me Do'
NEW YORK (AP) - You can finally shake it off: Taylor Swift has released her new single. The 27-year-old singer dropped the upbeat song "Look What You Made Me Do" late Thursday to streaming platforms and iTunes. The song with sharp lyrics features elements of pop, dance and house. The anticipation of the song helped Swift trend heavily on social media. The song is the first single from her sixth album, "Reputation," to be released Nov.>>
Conor McGregor's son sports three-piece suit ahead of Saturday's fight
Ahead of Saturday's megafight against Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor's son is proving to be a knockout. McGregor showed off his softer side in an Instagram photo with his son, Conor Jack, who is sporting a three-piece suit and some stunner shades ahead of his father's big day. Saturday's fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas at 6:00 p.m. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT>>
Local coaches respond to viral video of cheerleader forced into splits
SPOKANE, Wash. - People are saying that a teenage girl was pushed past her limit after cell phone video surfaced showing her being forced to do the splits at a cheer camp in Denver. The coach and principal are on leave, and police are investigating, but this video is also sparking the conversation about crossing the line. Local coaches here say that video is so hard to watch. They don’t know the context of it, but say that if a child is>>
Coeur d'Alene toddler bitten & shaken by dog
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - As she lays in her hospital bed, the scars of what happened Monday, August 21st, 2017 evening show through. “It was scary as hell,” Chantel Pleasant said. Two-year-old Alainna Pleasant had just gotten home from daycare. Her grandmother, Angie Kazmierck, had fostered a boxer mix from Portland four days earlier. “The dog was just fine, nice dog, a really nice dog,” Kazmierck said. Curious Alainna stuck her>>
