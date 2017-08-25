Gonorrhea cases on the rise in north Idaho

The Panhandle Health District wants residents in north Idaho to be aware that they've seen an increase in gonorrhea cases.

The PHD says the five northern counties have seen a 115 percent increase in cases this year, especially in people ages 20-29.

"Gonorrhea has been a growing concern for the last five years in North Idaho, but 2017 has shown the most significant increase to date," PHD said in a statement. "PHD Epidemiologists are concerned about the rapidly rising trend and are encouraging all sexually-active individuals to get tested."

The health district says investigations point to several causes, including online dating, limited sex education and unprotected sex.

Gonorrhea has been a growing concern for the last five years in North Idaho, but 2017 has shown the most significant increase to date, according to the PHD. Epidemiologists are concerned about the rapidly rising trend and are encouraging all sexually-active individuals to get tested.