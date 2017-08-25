Gonorrhea cases on the rise in north Idaho

Gonorrhea cases on the rise in north IdahoPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
Firefighter who saved fellow fireman suffered severe burns
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho firefighter being treated for burns is credited with saving another firefighter's life. Idaho State Journal reports Downey firefighter Matt Henderson was severely burned when he rescued Kent Winward from their burning firetruck on Monday. Kent Winward's wife, Melissa, says her husband would be dead if Henderson had not acted quickly and pulled him off the truck. Family members say>>
Ohio VFW Post will no longer televise Browns games after players kneel during anthem
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - A VFW Post in Strongsville, Ohio says they will no longer televise Cleveland Browns games after several Browns players knelt and prayed in silent protest during the national anthem Monday night. "We like our Browns - we love our flag more. Your games will no longer be shown here. God Bless America!">>
Gonorrhea cases on the rise in north Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District wants residents in north Idaho to be aware that they've seen an increase in gonorrhea cases. The PHD says the five northern counties have seen a 115 percent increase in cases this year, especially in people ages 20-29. "Gonorrhea has been a growing concern for the last five years in North Idaho, but 2017 has shown the most significant increase to date," PHD said in a statement.>>
Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm
HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm. The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm.">>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
Tips for end-of-life planning (sponsored)
Lance Kissler thought his parents had prepared for everything as they grew older, with a good fix on their household finances and with long-term care and funeral policies in place. But when Lance’s mother suddenly fell ill and was hospitalized, his family discovered they weren’t as financially prepared as they thought. Lance had a better handle on this situation than many of us would. As STCU’s marketing manager, he’s surrounded by professionals well-versed i...>>
UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan.>>
Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Connor McGregor: Everything you need to know about the fight that's making history
KHQ.COM - It's projected to be the most viewed combat sporting event in history... on Saturday, August 26th, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Conor McGregor in a Las Vegas boxing ring as millions tune in around the world. If you're not a fan of boxing or MMA and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, let us explain everything you need to know...>>
KHQ.COM - It's projected to be the most viewed combat sporting event in history... on Saturday, August 26th, Floyd Mayweather Jr. will fight Conor McGregor in a Las Vegas boxing ring as millions tune in around the world. If you're not a fan of boxing or MMA and you're wondering what all the fuss is about, let us explain everything you need to know...>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
Yakima man sentenced after trying to hire someone to murder ex-girlfriend in exchange for meth
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - A Yakima man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for trying to hire someone to murder his ex-girlfriend and for attempting to pay for the murder with a pound of methamphetamine. The U.S. Justice Department says 32-year-old Gerardo Maderos Loreto, who is a Norteno gang member, was sentenced Thursday.>>
