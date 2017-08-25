Ohio VFW Post will no longer televise Browns games after players kneel during anthem

A VFW Post in Strongsville, Ohio says they will no longer televise Cleveland Browns games after several Browns players knelt and prayed in silent protest during the national anthem Monday night.

"We like our Browns - we love our flag more. Your games will no longer be shown here. God Bless America!"

“I am a combat Vietnam Veteran and this hurt me,” said Army Veteran Marty Healy told FOX 8 News.

Browns players said they were praying for unity for everyone and did not mean to offend anyone after taking a knee Monday night.

“Respect to all the veterans, respect to the military, we are not protesting against them or anything like that,” said Browns player, Christian Kirksey.

VFW Post Commander Tim Zvoncheck, who initially posted the picture on Facebook, said the players should pray at a different time.

A spokesman for the Browns said he did not know if the players have anymore plans for prayers during the national anthem, and the veterans said if the demonstrations stop, they will reconsider their decision to not show any Browns games.