Firefighter who saved fellow fireman suffered severe burns

POCATELLO, Idaho -

(AP) - An eastern Idaho firefighter being treated for burns is credited with saving another firefighter's life.

Idaho State Journal reports Downey firefighter Matt Henderson was severely burned when he rescued Kent Winward from their burning firetruck on Monday. Kent Winward's wife, Melissa, says her husband would be dead if Henderson had not acted quickly and pulled him off the truck.

Family members say Henderson escaped the fire with severe burns on 30 to 40 percent of his body and minor fractures while Kent suffered less severe burns and a broken ankle. They are being treated at the University of Utah Intermountain Burn Center in Salt Lake City. Henderson's brother-in-law Jeff Gosar says it may take a year for Henderson to recover.

Information from: Idaho State Journal, http://www.journalnet.com

8/25/2017 9:26:34 AM (GMT -7:00)

