President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

WASHINGTON, D.C. -

 President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case.

The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon.

Arpaio's career began at 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War. After serving in the Army, he became a police officer in Washington, D.C. and later Las Vegas, NV. He then served as a Special Agent for the Drug Enforcement Agency. After 25 years of service, he went on to lead the DEA's Arizona branch. 

in 1992 he pulled out of retirement to return to law enforcement, He ran and won a campaign to become the Sheriff of Maricopa County. 

