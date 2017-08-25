NASA captures images of Hurricane Harvey from space

From his vantage point on the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captured stunning images of Hurricane Harvey Friday.

Oh boy – looks like a ton of rain is about to unload. Here’s a prayer for family, friends & everyone in #HurricaneHarvey’s path--stay safe. pic.twitter.com/r1LM1kwCXw — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 25, 2017

Residents along the coast of Texas and northeast Mexico are bracing for a potent hurricane to make landfall late Friday evening.

Hurricane Harvey is now a Category 4 storm with sustained wind speeds of 130 mph.

Forecasters believe the storm will be the strongest to make landfall in the United States in 12 years.

NASA also tweeted Friday video that cameras outside the space station captured to show the massive size of Hurricane Harvey.

For information on making preparations for Harvey, visit the FEMA website at: ready.gov/hurricanes