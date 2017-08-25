Students hold sit in at WSU, demanding policy changes

Students hold sit in at WSU, demanding policy changesPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan.>>
Inching closer to Ironman race day
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Pretty soon, cars will turn into bikes and runners hitting the pavement along Northwest Boulevard. But to get there, competitors need to complete the grueling two-mile swim. “I really like pushing myself and finding where that limit is,” Alex Kulsa said. For Kulsa, this is his first Ironman. “Just going straight to the big one,” he said. A former wrestler, he’s got the competitive spirit that goes into being an Ironman.>>
Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away
Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away
A woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died. The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman's child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no. "As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees 'I'm a registered nurse, let me get in ...
Students hold sit in at WSU, demanding policy changes
PULLMAN, Wash. - Hundreds of students at Washington State University marched into the French Administration building, saying they want to see the university make a policy defining the difference between free speech and hate speech. The students also want required cultural competency training for staff and freshmen. "We came to them with a list of demands and request that we really believe need to happen for this campus to be truly>>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
NASA captures images of Hurricane Harvey from space
NASA captures images of Hurricane Harvey from space
From his vantage point on the International Space Station, 250 miles above Earth, NASA astronaut Jack Fischer captured stunning images of Hurricane Harvey Friday. Oh boy – looks like a ton of rain is about to unload. Here's a prayer for family, friends & everyone in #HurricaneHarvey's path--stay safe. pic.twitter.com/r1LM1kwCXw — Jack Fischer (@Astro2fish) August 25, 2017 Residents along the coast of Texas and northeast Mexico are bracing for a potent...
President Trump pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio
WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump has pardoned former sheriff Joe Arpaio following his conviction for intentionally disobeying a judge's order in an immigration case. The White House announced the move Friday night, saying the 85-year-old ex-sheriff of Arizona's Maricopa County was a "worthy candidate" for a presidential pardon. Arpaio's career began at 18 when he enlisted in the military after the outbreak of the Korean War. After>>
Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 4 storm
HOUSTON - The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Harvey has strengthened to a Category 3 storm. The center says Harvey has maximum wind speeds of 120 mph (193.11 kph) as the powerful storm churns off the Texas coast. Forecasters are labeling it a "life-threatening storm.">>
Firefighter who saved fellow fireman suffered severe burns
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) - An eastern Idaho firefighter being treated for burns is credited with saving another firefighter's life. Idaho State Journal reports Downey firefighter Matt Henderson was severely burned when he rescued Kent Winward from their burning firetruck on Monday. Kent Winward's wife, Melissa, says her husband would be dead if Henderson had not acted quickly and pulled him off the truck. Family members say>>
Ohio VFW Post will no longer televise Browns games after players kneel during anthem
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio - A VFW Post in Strongsville, Ohio says they will no longer televise Cleveland Browns games after several Browns players knelt and prayed in silent protest during the national anthem Monday night. "We like our Browns - we love our flag more. Your games will no longer be shown here. God Bless America!">>
Gonorrhea cases on the rise in north Idaho
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Panhandle Health District wants residents in north Idaho to be aware that they've seen an increase in gonorrhea cases. The PHD says the five northern counties have seen a 115 percent increase in cases this year, especially in people ages 20-29. "Gonorrhea has been a growing concern for the last five years in North Idaho, but 2017 has shown the most significant increase to date," PHD said in a statement.>>
