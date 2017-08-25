Students hold sit in at WSU, demanding policy changes

Hundreds of students at Washington State University marched into the French Administration building, saying they want to see the university make a policy defining the difference between free speech and hate speech. The students also want required cultural competency training for staff and freshmen.

"We came to them with a list of demands and request that we really believe need to happen for this campus to be truly more inclusive," said sit in organizer Chijoke Emeka.



Some of those demands included asking for more staff and faculty of color, implementing and requiring freshmen students to take a cultural competency and ally training, and to create more gender incisive facilities and to provide free feminine products in all bathrooms.

"They've been asked to do them or put them in progress multiple times so we just really wanted to bring this in the space where they were forced to hear us," Emeka said.

This rally comes after several bomb threats and swastika symbols being found in Stimson Hall on Tuesday morning and Thursday afternoon. Campus police are still investigating both of those cases.

Emeka believes that this sit in did help their cause.

"In light of what's been happening during the summer and right at the start of the school I think it was really important to show them that we're here and that we matter. "

The university administration officials will be meeting with student leaders next Thursday to discuss the rally and recent threats on campus.