Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away

A woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died.

The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman’s child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no.

“As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees ‘I’m a registered nurse, let me get in there and see if I can help this woman,’” said the medical nurse who did not want to be identified. “They said they needed to do crowd control and get people out of the way and the medics were on their way.”

The nurse said because it can take a few minutes for emergency crews to arrive, immediate care would have been the best intervention to get the woman help.

“It was frustrating,” said the nurse. “It is really upsetting and sad to hear that she has passed away.”

The nurse says she doesn’t know how much she would have been able to do, but wishes she had the opportunity, especially because she is trained in the medical field.

“I hope and I would like to think that I might have been able to make a difference,” said the nurse. “But I wasn't able to assist in the situation. I was up close so I really don't know. But you like to think you'd be able to help or comfort in some way.”

The nurse hopes this situation is never repeated in the future.

KHQ wrote a letter to Costco headquarters for a response. The company has not replied.