Inching closer to Ironman race day

Pretty soon, cars will turn into bikes and runners hitting the pavement along Northwest Boulevard.

But to get there, competitors need to complete the grueling two-mile swim.

“I really like pushing myself and finding where that limit is,” Alex Kulsa said.

For Kulsa, this is his first Ironman.

“Just going straight to the big one,” he said.

A former wrestler, he’s got the competitive spirit that goes into being an Ironman.

"Finding that excitement with all these other people here, it's a group out there doing that these endurance races these endurance sports that you're not alone in doing it,” Kulsa said, “everyone is out there doing it and they've all got their own challenges."

This is Dale Bartfay’s first Ironman as well.

“I turn 55 next month I figured I would do something epic before I turn 55 so I traveled 2,000 miles out here and I'm doing an Ironman,” he said.

A full time commitment for both who live full lives between work and family, it’s basically a second job.

“Train in the morning and train in the late afternoon,” Bartfay said.

"It is a 24/7 thing both mentally and physically,” Kulsa said.

As we inch closer to race day, the excitement and adrenaline to compete in the last full Coeur d’Alene Ironman gets their blood pumping.

“It just feels great that you've made it through those struggles and found those successes,” Kulsa said.