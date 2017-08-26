Getting results: mother able to return clothes again

We told last week about a Spokane Valley mother who went back to school clothes shopping for her 11-year-old son who has leukemia. She says his clothing size is constantly changing.

She's made JCPenney her go-to store and each month she'll buy and return things that won't work. Recently, she went to the Spokane Valley JCPenney and couldn't return anything.

After contacting the corporate offices for JCPenney, KHQ was able to get a response from them saying they would help Kim Rehkow out.

Rehkow said she wanted to return two shirts worth about $40 for her son Cameron. She got a receipt telling her she couldn't make any more returns.

KHQ cleared it up with JCPenney and they said they would talk to Rehkow about it.

Rehkow told KHQ that JCPenney left her a message, saying that they cleared her return history so she could go ahead and make that return.

She says she's glad that she can!