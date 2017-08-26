Idaho couple arrested in connection to death in Montana

(AP) - Law enforcement officials say an Idaho couple has been arrested in connection to a suspicious death in extreme northwestern Montana.

Lincoln County Sheriff's office announced Friday that 28-year-old Ezra Skinner and 27-year-old Sarah Carpenter Skinner are being held without bail and are facing homicide charges.

According to authorities, 31-year-old Travis Gillett was shot and killed sometime in mid-January. Gillett - a former resident of Libby and Troy - was reported missing after leaving Sandpoint, Idaho with another person in a dark blue or green pickup to make a delivery somewhere in the Yaak Valley.

The caller reported that Gillett said he would be back soon, but had not returned.

8/25/2017 2:52:46 PM (GMT -7:00)