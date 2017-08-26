Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane

As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures.



And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home.



"Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey.



The goal? Keep the water out. So she plastic wrapped her home.



"Everything flooded within 5 minutes last time so the goal was to keep water from getting in," Massey said.



She surrounded her 4,000 square foot home with 18,000 pounds of sandbags costing her more than $2,200. But that's not all.



"Our second line of defense is this liner--and we're expecting this gorilla tape to keep it secure. It's supposed to be waterproof and really strong," Massey said.



She also used drain routers.



"It's just an experiment. I don't know if it's going to work--but I'm hoping it works--if it does I'll do it again."



An expensive experiment. The cost? $450 for the waterproof liners, about $250 for the tape & drain routers, more than $1,900 for labor and delivery fees-- a whopping $4,800 and counting. But Massey says prevention is worth every penny.



"With a 1 story home, even an inch you have to take 4 ft out. So massive construction you're out for another 4-5 months."



She only hopes her efforts won't be in vain.



"It was a lot of money and work if it doesn't work but we'll see."