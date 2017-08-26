Two men charged arrested, charged with murder in deadly Airway H - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two men arrested, charged with murder in deadly Airway Heights fight

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. -

Kalispel Tribal Police have charged 19 year-old Brandon L. Pierce and 18 year-old Christian J. Palmer with Murder 2nd Degree following Friday morning's fight that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries and claimed another man's life .  Both suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail earlier this evening.

This is an active investigation and as such, no additional information is expected or available at this time.  

