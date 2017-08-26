DNR crew saves motorcyclist who hit a deer

Department of Natural Resources does it all; firefighting, fire safety, medical aid, and apparently even car crashes.

Tonight's Hometown Hero is a DNR officer who goes above and beyond.

For most when you hear department of natural resources you think fighting wildland fires.

"We were doing our patrol on Highway 291, our 4th of July patrol, it was on July 2nd," said Arcadia 422 Engine Lead Brock Schuh.

A typical day, watching for the potential fire start.

Instead a different scene approached.

"We pulled up on motorcyclist that had hit a deer," Schuh said.

Not a normal stop for DNR, but the crew of Arcadia 442 stepped in.

The crew quickly secured the scene, blocked the roadway and called for help.

"We could call it in over the radio because there was no cell service, so we were really lucky to have that radio," said Kali Vining with Arcadia 442.

Other crew members attending to the downed motorcyclist, suffering some injuries but would be okay. In all, a team effort with medical help arriving shortly thereafter.

"Yeah, my crew did a great job. It was earlier on in our season so we hadn't had alot of fire time yet, so it was a little adrenaline going, but they were able to hone it in and do their job."

To the DNR crew, we would like to thank them for their hard work and quick actions because had they not been there the outcome could have been much different.