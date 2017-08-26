DNR crew saves motorcyclist who hit a deer - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

DNR crew saves motorcyclist who hit a deer

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography

Department of Natural Resources does it all; firefighting, fire safety, medical aid, and apparently even car crashes.    

Tonight's Hometown Hero is a DNR officer who goes above and beyond.

For most when you hear department of natural resources you think fighting wildland fires.

"We were doing our patrol on Highway 291, our 4th of July patrol, it was on July 2nd," said Arcadia 422 Engine Lead Brock Schuh.

 A typical day, watching for the potential fire start.

 Instead a different scene approached.

"We pulled up on motorcyclist that had hit a deer," Schuh said.

Not a normal stop for DNR, but the crew of Arcadia 442 stepped in.

The crew quickly secured the scene, blocked the roadway and called for help.

"We could call it in over the radio because there was no cell service, so we were really lucky to have that radio," said Kali Vining with Arcadia 442.

Other crew members attending to the downed motorcyclist, suffering some injuries but would be okay. In all, a team effort with medical help arriving shortly thereafter.

"Yeah, my crew did a great job.  It was earlier on in our season so we hadn't had alot of fire time yet, so it was a little adrenaline going, but they were able to hone it in and do their job."

To the DNR crew, we would like to thank them for their hard work and quick actions because had they not been there the outcome could have been much different.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained

    POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained

    Friday, August 25 2017 9:25 PM EDT2017-08-26 01:25:09 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.

    >>

  • U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:16:26 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report