DNR crew saves motorcyclist who hit a deer

DNR crew saves motorcyclist who hit a deerPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
WSU Freshman falls from second story dorm window
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
An 18-year-old Washington State University freshman is in critical condition after leaning against, and falling out of, a second-story window. WSU's Communications Director says the student fell out of a window in Duncan Dunn Hall Thursday morning. He was first taken to Pullman Regional Hospital before being flown to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. WSU is still looking into how he fell.>>
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
Court Docs: Woman kidnapped from motel, beaten and held as collateral over money owed
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On late Monday night Spokane Police say three people dragged a woman across a North Spokane Motel 6 parking lot and into a wooded area, where they beat her and forced her to call 911 to say her own kidnapping had been a false report. Court documents say the incident started several days earlier when several of those suspects were victims themselves.>>
UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND
UPDATE: Hayden man missing for six days FOUND
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan.>>
HAYDEN, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Timothy Sullivan, who had been missing for six days, has been found. Friday morning, Western States Equipment on Highway 95 called to report a disoriented man on their property. Deputies arrived and confirmed it was Sullivan.>>