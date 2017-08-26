Spokane judge tosses 'immigration status' initiative

A judge has tossed a ballot measure aimed at overturning a Spokane law that restricts police and city employees from asking about a person's immigration status.

Spokane County Superior Court Judge Julie McKay on Friday removed Proposition 1 from Spokane's November ballot.

The Spokesman-Review reports (https://goo.gl/JELD7o ) the initiative sought to change or remove parts of a city law that restrict police and other city employees from asking about a person's immigration status.

It also would have added a section to the municipal code requiring city employees to share collected immigration status information with federal authorities absent a vote by the city council.

Six nonprofit groups serving immigrants in Spokane sued, saying it was beyond the scope of the initiative process. The groups' attorney cheered Friday's decision.

Respect Washington said it would appeal. The group is also sponsoring a November ballot measure in the Seattle suburb of Burien to repeal the city's 'sanctuary city" ordinance aimed at protecting immigrants.

___

Information from: The Spokesman-Review, http://www.spokesman.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)