Residents near Montana's Lolo Peak Fire allowed to go home

Residents near Montana's Lolo Peak Fire allowed to go homePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away
Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned awayA woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died. The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman’s child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no. “As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees ‘I’m a registered nurse, let me get in ...>>A woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died. The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman’s child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no. “As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees ‘I’m a registered nurse, let me get in ...>>
Two men arrested, charged with murder in deadly Airway Heights fight
Two men charged arrested, charged with murder in deadly Airway Heights fight
Kalispel Tribal Police have charged 19 year-old Brandon L. Pierce and 18 year-old Christian J. Palmer with Murder 2nd Degree following Friday morning's fight that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries and claimed another man's life . Both suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail earlier this evening. This is an active investigation and as such, no additional information is expected or available at this time.>>
Kalispel Tribal Police have charged 19 year-old Brandon L. Pierce and 18 year-old Christian J. Palmer with Murder 2nd Degree following Friday morning's fight that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries and claimed another man's life . Both suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail earlier this evening. This is an active investigation and as such, no additional information is expected or available at this time.>>
Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane
Woman plastic wraps home ahead of hurricane
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.>>
HOUSTON, Texas - As the saying goes: desperate times call for desperate measures. And the onslaught of Hurricane Harvey has made many people desperate- perhaps none more so than Karen Massey , who took some extreme measures to keep the rising water out of her home. "Our home had never flooded in 60 years- it's flooded twice in the last two years-- and I just don't want to go through it again," said Massey. The goal? Keep the water out.>>
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
POLICE: One person dead, another seriously injured following fight in Airway Heights; Suspect detained
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Kalispel Tribal and Airway Heights Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man in an apartment complex confronted several people about being too loud in the parking. The argument quickly escalated into a fight. Officers were initially called to a fight between two men at an apartment complex near 9th and Hayford just before 6:00 a.m.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Seattle considers ban on plastic straws, utensils
Seattle considers ban on plastic straws, utensils
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle officials are considering a ban on plastic straws and other plastic to-go ware, such as utensils. KING-TV reported Friday that the ban is part of a 2010 ordinance that phases out various plastic products. Each year the city revisits the list of plastic items they want to phase out. The potential plastic straws and plastic to-go ware ban would start July 2018.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle officials are considering a ban on plastic straws and other plastic to-go ware, such as utensils. KING-TV reported Friday that the ban is part of a 2010 ordinance that phases out various plastic products. Each year the city revisits the list of plastic items they want to phase out. The potential plastic straws and plastic to-go ware ban would start July 2018.>>
PHOTOS: Celebrate national dog day with these good dogs
PHOTOS: Celebrate national dog day with these good dogs
Saturday is National Dog Day and when we asked for pictures of your pups, the response was overwhelming. Hundreds of you shared pictures of your best friends with us on our Facebook page. We received pictures of big dogs, little dogs, puppy dogs, hound dogs and everything in between, and all of them are very good dogs.>>
Saturday is National Dog Day and when we asked for pictures of your pups, the response was overwhelming. Hundreds of you shared pictures of your best friends with us on our Facebook page. We received pictures of big dogs, little dogs, puppy dogs, hound dogs and everything in between, and all of them are very good dogs.>>
Hurricane causes widespread damage in Rockport
Hurricane causes widespread damage in Rockport
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Damage from Harvey in the coastal Texas city where one death has been reported includes toppled power poles, trees torn from their bases, wood framing ripped from houses and the metal sides torn off of a high school gym. A Texas judge has confirmed one death Saturday and about a dozen injuries in Rockport, where emergency crews are searching for victims.>>
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - Damage from Harvey in the coastal Texas city where one death has been reported includes toppled power poles, trees torn from their bases, wood framing ripped from houses and the metal sides torn off of a high school gym. A Texas judge has confirmed one death Saturday and about a dozen injuries in Rockport, where emergency crews are searching for victims.>>
Residents near Montana's Lolo Peak Fire allowed to go home
Residents near Montana's Lolo Peak Fire allowed to go home
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - The last of the Ravalli County residents who were ordered to leave their homes because of the Lolo Peak Fire have been allowed to return. The Sheriff's Department and fire managers lifted the evacuation orders Saturday, but Sheriff Steve Holton said residents west of the town of Florence should stay on guard because the fire is still dangerous.>>
HAMILTON, Mont. (AP) - The last of the Ravalli County residents who were ordered to leave their homes because of the Lolo Peak Fire have been allowed to return. The Sheriff's Department and fire managers lifted the evacuation orders Saturday, but Sheriff Steve Holton said residents west of the town of Florence should stay on guard because the fire is still dangerous.>>
Washington state halts salmon farm permits after fish escape
Washington state halts salmon farm permits after fish escape
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the Department of Ecology to put on hold any new permits for salmon farm net pens after thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped earlier this month. State officials also announced Saturday the formation of a response team comprised of the departments of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, and Ecology.>>
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has directed the Department of Ecology to put on hold any new permits for salmon farm net pens after thousands of Atlantic salmon escaped earlier this month. State officials also announced Saturday the formation of a response team comprised of the departments of Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife, and Ecology.>>
Texas Governor says no confirmed deaths from Harvey
Texas Governor says no confirmed deaths from Harvey
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been no confirmed deaths linked to Tropical Storm Harvey. Abbott said at a news conference Saturday in Austin that he's working with local officials and seeking information about the storm, but that there's nothing yet confirming that it killed anyone.>>
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tex. (AP) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says there have been no confirmed deaths linked to Tropical Storm Harvey. Abbott said at a news conference Saturday in Austin that he's working with local officials and seeking information about the storm, but that there's nothing yet confirming that it killed anyone.>>
Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights
Transgender troops call ban step backward for civil rights
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Active-duty transgender troops say a policy change that puts them at risk of being removed and indefinitely bars transgender people from enlisting in the military is a step backward for civil rights that will promote inequality in the armed forces.>>
SAN DIEGO (AP) - Active-duty transgender troops say a policy change that puts them at risk of being removed and indefinitely bars transgender people from enlisting in the military is a step backward for civil rights that will promote inequality in the armed forces.>>
American holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title
American holds onto Air Guitar World Championship title
OULU, Finland (AP) - Matt "Airistotle" Burns is the best when it comes to pretend playing guitar. The American successfully defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland on Friday after competing in the finals against 15 contestants from South Korea, Pakistan, Sweden, Britain, Canada and other countries.>>
OULU, Finland (AP) - Matt "Airistotle" Burns is the best when it comes to pretend playing guitar. The American successfully defended his title at the 22nd Air Guitar World Championships in Oulu, Finland on Friday after competing in the finals against 15 contestants from South Korea, Pakistan, Sweden, Britain, Canada and other countries.>>
Washington drivers sought for pay-per-mile pilot program
Washington drivers sought for pay-per-mile pilot program
OLYMPIA (AP) - State officials are seeking 2,000 drivers to participate in a test program that would have participants pay by the mile for their road usage. The Kitsap Sun reported this week that the Washington State Transportation Commission and a committee for five years have been assessing a road use charge as a possible replacement for the gas tax which is declining in part because of more fuel-efficient vehicles.>>
OLYMPIA (AP) - State officials are seeking 2,000 drivers to participate in a test program that would have participants pay by the mile for their road usage. The Kitsap Sun reported this week that the Washington State Transportation Commission and a committee for five years have been assessing a road use charge as a possible replacement for the gas tax which is declining in part because of more fuel-efficient vehicles.>>
Coalition plans 10-day march against white supremacy
Coalition plans 10-day march against white supremacy
A multi-racial coalition of faith, student and community activists plans to march from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation's capital in response to what they call President Donald Trump's failure to confront the white supremacy on display at a violent rally in the Virginia city earlier this month.>>
A multi-racial coalition of faith, student and community activists plans to march from Charlottesville, Virginia, to the nation's capital in response to what they call President Donald Trump's failure to confront the white supremacy on display at a violent rally in the Virginia city earlier this month.>>