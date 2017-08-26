Houstonians refuse to buy Dallas Cowboys coolers during Harvey

We're still a few weeks away from the official start of football season, but for fans in Houston, not even a life-threatening hurricane could test fan loyalties.

As people in Houston prepared for Harvey to make landfall on Friday, one Twitter user made an astute observation while looking for portable coolers at a local Walmart store.

Even in a hurricane no one is taking the cowboys coolers ?? #Harvey2017 #houstontexans pic.twitter.com/5fgSRGTh9d — Amjad Ismail (@AmjadIsmail90) August 25, 2017

Amjad Ismail tweeted an image of the shelves of the Walmart Friday morning. They were bare except for coolers branded with the blue star logo of the Dallas Cowboys. "Even in a hurricane no one is taking the Cowboys coolers," Ismail wrote.

Ismail's tweet went viral with more than 7,000 retweets and 14,000 likes.

By Saturday, Harvey had been downgraded to a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center said Saturday that torrential rain is expected to continue over the next few days and that maximum sustained winds had decreased to 60 mph. They're expected to weaken over the next few days.

Harvey came ashore in Texas as the strongest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.

Clearly, in Texas, football is life. Even in life-threatening situations.