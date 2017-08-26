Dutiful Texas dog carrying full bag of food becomes social media star after Harvey

Amid the devastating news coming out of Sinton, Texas, one person managed to capture a light-hearted moment that brought so many smiles on social media.

Tiele Dockens took a picture of a dog carrying a bag of dog food in his mouth that has gone viral on Facebook and has been shared by thousands. The photographer said she saw the animal carrying dog food and was walking toward a group of people helping clean up.

Dockens said she and her family were driving around Sinton to check on damaged properties and couldn't help but capture the funny moment.

The family initially assumed the dog's owner was among the crowd. She later found out that the dog is named Otis and he had returned to his owner's house.