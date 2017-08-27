UPDATE: SPD says elderly woman found, reunited with family

UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found and reunited with her family.

Spokane Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 86-year-old Gwendolyn E. Mason last seen in the area of 2000 N. Standard St., at approximately 1030 AM today. Ms. Mason left the area on foot wearing an off-white blazer, brown slacks, and she was carrying a black purse. She is 5’01” tall, approximately 105 lbs., with grey hair.

Due to age related cognitive impairment she is considered to be vulnerable and in danger. She will likely be confused, and possibly angry. Below are pictures of Ms. Mason.

Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful and assist us in locating Ms. Mason. It is imperative that she be located and returned home. If you see her please call Crime Check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.