Hurricane Harvey: How to help victims of the Texas storm

As Hurricane Harvey brings massive floods and destructive winds to Texas, victims are in need of relief and aid.

How can you lend a helping hand all the way from the Inland Northwest?

The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate money on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10.

The storm made landfall on the coast of Texas Friday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, but was downgraded to a Tropical Storm Saturday morning.