National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home

Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help.

You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home.

La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

On Sunday morning, he wrote that these folks needed help immediately. So far, that tweet has gotten more than 2,100 retweets.

By noon, he tweeted an update saying that they were rescued, thanking the National Guard and the Galveston city emergency crew for the rescue.