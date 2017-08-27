National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing h - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home

Posted: Updated:
@DividendsMGR @DividendsMGR
DICKINSON, Tex. -

Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help.

You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home.

On Sunday morning, he wrote that these folks needed help immediately. So far, that tweet has gotten more than 2,100 retweets.

By noon, he tweeted an update saying that they were rescued, thanking the National Guard and the Galveston city emergency crew for the rescue.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride

    Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride

    Saturday, August 26 2017 10:36 PM EDT2017-08-27 02:36:16 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.

    >>

  • Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away

    Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away

    Friday, August 25 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-08-26 02:21:05 GMT
    A woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died. The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman’s child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no. “As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees ‘I’m a registered nurse, let me get in ...>>
    A woman who was hit by a car in a Costco parking lot last week has died. The accident happened on August 16th at the Costco located on Division and Cozza. The woman’s child was also hit by the car but did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Days after the tragic accident, KHQ learned that a nurse who witnessed the events tried to help, only to be told no. “As a nurse I walked over and said to two different employees ‘I’m a registered nurse, let me get in ...>>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home

    National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home

    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:51:23 GMT
    @DividendsMGR@DividendsMGR

    DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On 

    >>

    DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On 

    >>

  • UPDATE: SPD says elderly woman found, reunited with family

    UPDATE: SPD says elderly woman found, reunited with family

    Sunday, August 27 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-08-27 21:33:54 GMT

    UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found and reunited with her family.

    >>

    UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found and reunited with her family.

    >>

  • Hurricane Harvey: How to help victims of the Texas storm

    Hurricane Harvey: How to help victims of the Texas storm

    Sunday, August 27 2017 4:24 PM EDT2017-08-27 20:24:03 GMT
    As Hurricane Harvey brings massive floods and destructive winds to Texas, victims are in need of relief and aid. How can you lend a helping hand all the way from the Inland Northwest? The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate money on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10.  The storm made landfall on the coast of Texas Friday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, but was downgraded to a Tropical Storm Saturday morning.  >>
    As Hurricane Harvey brings massive floods and destructive winds to Texas, victims are in need of relief and aid. How can you lend a helping hand all the way from the Inland Northwest? The American Red Cross is encouraging people to donate money on its website or to text 90999 to donate $10.  The storm made landfall on the coast of Texas Friday evening as a Category 4 Hurricane, but was downgraded to a Tropical Storm Saturday morning.  >>
    •   