Ironman competitor in critical condition after collision with car on cycling course

Ironman competitor in critical condition after collision with car on cycling coursePosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.>>
Nurse who attempted to help woman hit by car in Costco parking lot was turned away
Spokane bar struggles to stay open amid construction
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Checkerboard Bar on east Sprague has been a Spokane staple since 1933. But it is now struggling to stay open because of all of the construction that has been happening in the area. "Things are really looking up for East Central, but unfortunately we pretty much have gone a whole year affected by construction," said owner Ian May.>>
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
Two men arrested, charged with murder in deadly Airway Heights fight
Kalispel Tribal Police have charged 19 year-old Brandon L. Pierce and 18 year-old Christian J. Palmer with Murder 2nd Degree following Friday morning's fight that left one man in the hospital with serious injuries and claimed another man's life . Both suspects were booked into the Spokane County Jail earlier this evening. This is an active investigation and as such, no additional information is expected or available at this time.>>
Ironman competitor in critical condition after collision with car on cycling course
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A 52-year-old Ironman competitor was hit by an Iron support car during the bicycling portion of the event on Sunday. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana, was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision with the car near Highway 95 and Putnam Road at around 1:00 p.m.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
UPDATE: SPD says elderly woman found, reunited with family
UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found and reunited with her family.>>
Hurricane Harvey: How to help victims of the Texas storm
The Latest: Houston airports close amid flooding
Mayweather finishes off McGregor in 10th
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Floyd Mayweather Jr. stopped UFC champion Conor McGregor on his feet in the 10th round Saturday night, ending the boxing spectacle of the summer with a harsh dose of reality. The most unusual megafight in years went longer and was more competitive than many expected when an unbeaten, five-division world champion boxer took on a mixed martial artist making his pro boxing debut. While McGregor (0-1) had>>
Tiny museum seeks to revive interest in forgotten artist
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho-born landscape painter who traveled the world on the strength of his sales, had one-man shows in New York and commissioned a studio by famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright is mostly forgotten now. Except by a southern Idaho historical society that owns 600 of Archie Teater's oil-on-canvas paintings and is working to revive interest in his art. Paintings by Teater, who died in 1978, once sold for thousands of>>
Mom speaks out after daughter injured on North Idaho Fair ride
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A Coeur d'Alene mom is speaking out about a scary situation that took place at the North Idaho Fair. A freak accident had her little girl screaming for help on one of the fair's rides. We received dozens of calls and messages after the mom posted photos of what happened to social media. The woman says she was left in shock.>>
Spokane bar struggles to stay open amid construction
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Checkerboard Bar on east Sprague has been a Spokane staple since 1933. But it is now struggling to stay open because of all of the construction that has been happening in the area. "Things are really looking up for East Central, but unfortunately we pretty much have gone a whole year affected by construction," said owner Ian May.>>
