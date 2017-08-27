Ironman competitor in critical condition after collision with ca - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ironman competitor in critical condition after collision with car on cycling course

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

A 52-year-old Ironman competitor was hit by an Iron support car during the bicycling portion of the event on Sunday. 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana, was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision with the car near Highway 95 and Putnam Road at around 1:00 p.m. She is currently listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Michael R. Fuller of Coeur d'Alene, was not injured in the collision. 

The collision is under investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Team. 

