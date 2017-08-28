Ironman competitor hit by car during cycling course upgraded to fair condition

UPDATE: 52-year-old Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana is now listed in fair condition as of Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while she was on the 112-mile bike portion of Ironman Coeur d'Alene. O'Conner was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision and initially listed in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY:

A 52-year-old Ironman competitor was hit by an Iron support car during the bicycling portion of the event on Sunday.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana, was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision with the car near Highway 95 and Putnam Road at around 1:00 p.m. She is currently listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Michael R. Fuller of Coeur d'Alene, was not injured in the collision.

The collision is under investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Team.