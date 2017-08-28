Ironman competitor hit by car during cycling course upgraded to - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Ironman competitor hit by car during cycling course upgraded to fair condition

Posted: Updated:
UPDATE: 52-year-old Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana is now listed in fair condition as of Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while she was on the 112-mile bike portion of Ironman Coeur d'Alene. O'Conner was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision and initially listed in critical condition.

PREVIOUS STORY:
A 52-year-old Ironman competitor was hit by an Iron support car during the bicycling portion of the event on Sunday. 

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana, was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision with the car near Highway 95 and Putnam Road at around 1:00 p.m. She is currently listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff's Office. 

The driver of the vehicle, 65-year-old Michael R. Fuller of Coeur d'Alene, was not injured in the collision. 

The collision is under investigation by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Traffic Team. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident

    Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-08-28 01:34:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says 

    >>

  • U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:16:26 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

    Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

    Monday, August 28 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-08-28 17:22:52 GMT

    WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.

    >>

    WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.

    >>

  • Petition calls for WSU to improve window security so no more students fall out

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:29 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:29:21 GMT

    KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.

    >>

  • $18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center

    $18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center

    Monday, August 28 2017 12:13 PM EDT2017-08-28 16:13:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th! Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205 When: noon - 6pm School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th! Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205 When: noon - 6pm School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

    >>
    •   