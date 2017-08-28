$18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th!



Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205

When: noon - 6pm



School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis. All you need to bring is your child's school supply list. If you would like to show up and provide additional donations, that's fine as well.



If you have any questions, please call the Center at 509.326.9540