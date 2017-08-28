Petition calls for WSU to improve window security so no more students fall out

After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus.



The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall. Matthew suffered severe head trauma along with other very serious injuries. He is now at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, Washington - where he was born and raised; he recently underwent surgery and the doctors are very hopeful. However, Matthew still has a very long and tough road to recovery. Matthew is surrounded by his friends and family and is receiving lots of love and support."



Matthew Gray is one of at least 10 students who have fallen out of windows on campus in recent years, according to our archives.



So far 3,206 signatures have been collected petitioning Washington State University President Kirk Schulz, Vice-President of Student Affairs Mary Jo Gonzales, Dean of Students Kathleen Mackay and Director of Residence Life Edwin Hamada. A total of 5,000 signatures are needed.



The petition is posted here: http://tinyurl.com/ybvd4g5v