Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge

If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.>>
$18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th! Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205 When: noon - 6pm School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.>>
Ironman competitor hit by car during cycling course upgraded to fair condition
UPDATE: 52-year-old Crystal E. O'Conner of Bozeman, Montana is now listed in fair condition as of Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while she was on the 112-mile bike portion of Ironman Coeur d'Alene. O'Conner was airlifted to Kootenai Health following the collision and initially listed in critical condition.>>
Dirt bike crash kills father and 2-year-old son
KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered in a dirt bike crash in Virginia that also killed his 2-year-old son. Virginia State Police say 21-year-old De'Shon Brown died Friday, two days after the crash in King George County. Police said Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he lost control and crashed in the roadway.>>
Martin Luther King Jr. statue to be unveiled in Atlanta
ATLANTA (AP) - A statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. is being installed on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta. The unveiling of the statue on Monday comes more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project. Officials had to negotiate with King's family for the right to use his image. Then an artist was selected for the project, only to be killed in a motorcycle accident.>>
The Latest: Houston officials: Hunker down, stay off roads
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) - The Latest on Tropical Storm Harvey (all times local): 1:20 p.m. Both major airports in Houston have been closed amid severe flooding blamed on Tropical Storm Harvey. A Houston Airport System statement at midday Sunday said George Bush Intercontinental Airport and Hobby Airport are closed to commercial flights until further notice. Officials say roads in and out of both airports are shut down due to flooding.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
UPDATE: SPD says elderly woman found, reunited with family
UPDATE: Spokane Police say the woman has been found and reunited with her family.>>
