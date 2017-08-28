PHOTOS: Do you recognize these suspected 'beer burglars'?

Police in Post Falls are hoping you can help them identify the men they believe have committed several beer thefts recently.

Post Falls PD says they believe the two men in the pictures attached have stolen beer several times from Post Falls Walmart stores. Detectives believe they are driving a bronze/copper van or station wagon.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Mason at jmason@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF24776.