PHOTOS: Do you recognize these suspected 'beer burglars'?Posted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
National Guard rescues elderly people stuck in flooded nursing home
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
DICKINSON, Tex. - Some people are turning to social media during Harvey to get help. You may have seen this photo, tweeted by Timothy McIntosh. It shows a group of elderly residents submerged in waist-deep flood waters at La Vita Bella nursing home. La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients pic.twitter.com/oCNkrgoRZY — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017 On>>
Our ApologiesThe page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in yourYou have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page>>
Dirt bike crash kills father and 2-year-old son
Dirt bike crash kills father and 2-year-old son
KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered in a dirt bike crash in Virginia that also killed his 2-year-old son. Virginia State Police say 21-year-old De'Shon Brown died Friday, two days after the crash in King George County. Police said Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he lost control and crashed in the roadway.>>
KING GEORGE, Va. (AP) - Authorities say a man has died from injuries he suffered in a dirt bike crash in Virginia that also killed his 2-year-old son. Virginia State Police say 21-year-old De'Shon Brown died Friday, two days after the crash in King George County. Police said Brown was riding the youth dirt bike with his son when he lost control and crashed in the roadway.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged
Officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged
DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m.>>
DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m.>>
On eve of visit to Texas, Trump pledges '100 percent' support for those hit by Harvey; says he may visit again Saturday
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast. He says in an East Room press conference Monday that "every asset" he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast. He says in an East Room press conference Monday that "every asset" he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.>>
AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear
AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.>>
Petition calls for WSU to improve window security so no more students fall out
KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.>>
KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.>>
Michigan woman gets life for murder in parrot case
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot. Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.>>
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot. Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.>>
Texas dog carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey swiped it from a nearby lumber yard
Texas dog carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey swiped it from a nearby lumber yard
HOUSTON, Texas - A clever canine captured the attention of the internet in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. and we now know a little bit more about "Otis" the resourceful pup. The viral picture showed Otis carrying a bag of dog food down the street in Sinton, Texas, after the storm blew threw. It turns out Otis is a looter.>>
HOUSTON, Texas - A clever canine captured the attention of the internet in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. and we now know a little bit more about "Otis" the resourceful pup. The viral picture showed Otis carrying a bag of dog food down the street in Sinton, Texas, after the storm blew threw. It turns out Otis is a looter.>>
Idaho earns $29.1 million from cabin sites auction
Idaho earns $29.1 million from cabin sites auction
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho has auctioned off another 59 residential cabin sites in northern Idaho, taking in $29.1 million. The Spokesman-Review reports a majority of the 59 Priest Lake properties auctioned off Aug. 18 and 19 went to buyers that already owned cabins on the land. The cabin sites were sold at their appraised values which ranged from $313,000 to $707,000.>>
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho has auctioned off another 59 residential cabin sites in northern Idaho, taking in $29.1 million. The Spokesman-Review reports a majority of the 59 Priest Lake properties auctioned off Aug. 18 and 19 went to buyers that already owned cabins on the land. The cabin sites were sold at their appraised values which ranged from $313,000 to $707,000.>>
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these suspected 'beer burglars'?
PHOTOS: Do you recognize these suspected 'beer burglars'?
POST FALLS, Idaho - Police in Post Falls are hoping you can help them identify the men they believe have committed several beer thefts recently. Post Falls PD says they believe the two men in the pictures attached have stolen beer several times from Post Falls Walmart stores. Detectives believe they are driving a bronze/copper van or station wagon.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Police in Post Falls are hoping you can help them identify the men they believe have committed several beer thefts recently. Post Falls PD says they believe the two men in the pictures attached have stolen beer several times from Post Falls Walmart stores. Detectives believe they are driving a bronze/copper van or station wagon.>>
Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.>>
WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.>>
$18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center
$18,000 in FREE school supplies distributed at West Central Community Center
SPOKANE, Wash. - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th! Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205 When: noon - 6pm School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The West Central Community Center will be distributing $18,000 in FREE school supplies today only, August 28th! Where: West Central Community Center - 1603 N. Belt Street, Spokane, Washington 99205 When: noon - 6pm School supplies will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.>>