Idaho earns $29.1 million from cabin sites auction

A view from one of the lake front properties up for auction. Photo: Idaho Department of Lands

Idaho has auctioned off another 59 residential cabin sites in northern Idaho, taking in $29.1 million.

The Spokesman-Review reports a majority of the 59 Priest Lake properties auctioned off Aug. 18 and 19 went to buyers that already owned cabins on the land. The cabin sites were sold at their appraised values which ranged from $313,000 to $707,000.

George Nethercutt who served as a past chairman of the former Priest Lake State Lessees Association says there was no competitive bidding, which was good for the many cabin owners who already thought the appraised value was too high.

The state plans to reinvest the money from the sales into higher-earning timber and farm land.

