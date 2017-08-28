Idaho earns $29.1 million from cabin sites auction - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Idaho earns $29.1 million from cabin sites auction

Posted: Updated:
A view from one of the lake front properties up for auction. Photo: Idaho Department of Lands A view from one of the lake front properties up for auction. Photo: Idaho Department of Lands
BOISE, Idaho -

Idaho has auctioned off another 59 residential cabin sites in northern Idaho, taking in $29.1 million.

The Spokesman-Review reports a majority of the 59 Priest Lake properties auctioned off Aug. 18 and 19 went to buyers that already owned cabins on the land. The cabin sites were sold at their appraised values which ranged from $313,000 to $707,000.

George Nethercutt who served as a past chairman of the former Priest Lake State Lessees Association says there was no competitive bidding, which was good for the many cabin owners who already thought the appraised value was too high.

The state plans to reinvest the money from the sales into higher-earning timber and farm land.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident

    Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident

    Sunday, August 27 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-08-28 01:34:38 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says 

    >>

  • U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots

    Friday, August 25 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-08-25 16:16:26 GMT

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>

    WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area.  The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged

    Officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-08-28 20:49:27 GMT

    DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m. 

    >>

    DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m. 

    >>

  • On eve of visit to Texas, Trump pledges '100 percent' support for those hit by Harvey; says he may visit again Saturday

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-08-28 20:43:16 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast. He says in an East Room press conference Monday that "every asset" he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast. He says in an East Room press conference Monday that "every asset" he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.

    >>

  • AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear

    AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear

    Monday, August 28 2017 4:37 PM EDT2017-08-28 20:37:34 GMT

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

    >>

    WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

    >>
    •   