Texas dog carrying bag of food after Hurricane Harvey swiped it from a nearby lumber yard

HOUSTON, Texas -

A clever canine captured the attention of the internet in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. and we now know a little bit more about "Otis" the resourceful pup. 

The viral picture showed Otis carrying a bag of dog food down the street in Sinton, Texas, after the storm blew threw. 

It turns out Otis is a looter.

His owner says the dog bolted during the storm, headed for a lumber yard, one he frequents in his travels around town, and one which just so happens to have a bag of dog food employees keep on hand, just for Otis. 

"But he knew where they kept that bag behind the ice machine, so he went back there and he spotted it and he said, 'Well, everybody else is taking provisions so I'm going to take my provisions,'" Otis' owner Salvador Segovia told local media. "So he picked it up and brought it over here and that's where everyone saw him coming down the road with a big bag of dog food."

Good boy, Otis. 

