If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on seen early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.>>
South Korea says North fires ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea - South Korea's military says North Korea fired a ballistic from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled and where it landed.>>
Georgia officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged
DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m.>>
Trump defends decision to pardon Arizona's Arpaio
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country. Trump was asked about his controversial decision during a joint press conference with the president of Finland on Monday. Trump says Arpaio did a "great job for the people of Arizona" but was treated "very unfairly" by the Obama administration.>>
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says protecting American lives is his top priority as Harvey continues to pound the U.S. Gulf Coast. He says in an East Room press conference Monday that "every asset" he can muster is at the disposal of local officials in Houston and other areas suffering under historic rainfall and flooding. Several deaths have been blamed on the storm.>>
AG: Trump signs executive order on military gear
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to restore the flow of surplus military gear to local police departments.The Obama administration severely limited the program two years ago amid a public outcry over how the equipment was used during protests in Ferguson, Missouri, after the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown.>>
KHQ.COM - After another WSU student fell out of a window from a dorm room on campus, sustaining serious head trauma, a petition has been started to increase window protection on WSU's campus. The petition reads, " On August 24th, 2017 WSU freshman and Roosevelt High School graduate Matthew Gray fell through his second story window from the Community Duncan Dunn Residence Hall.>>
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of her husband in a crime apparently witnessed by the man's pet parrot. Forty-nine-year-old Glenna Duram of Sand Lake learned her sentence Monday after a jury found her guilty of first-degree murder and a felony firearm charge last month.>>
