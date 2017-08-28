Trump defends decision to pardon Arizona's Arpaio

President Donald Trump is defending his decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, calling the former Arizona sheriff a "patriot" who loves his country.

Trump was asked about his controversial decision during a joint press conference with the president of Finland on Monday.

Trump says Arpaio did a "great job for the people of Arizona" but was treated "very unfairly" by the Obama administration.

He's also pointing to controversial pardons by previous presidents.

Trump adds that he stands by his pardon and says, "I think the people of Arizona who really know him best would agree with me."

Arpaio faced a possible jail sentence due to a federal conviction stemming from his immigration patrols.

