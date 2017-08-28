Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) - A naked man who startled a mother and her children on a nature trail in Maine has been issued a summons by police.

Officers say 67-year-old Ricky Thompson told them he was sunbathing when the family spotted him in Waterville on Thursday.

The woman described to police a "naked elderly man" with a walker. So police went to the scene assuming there was a medical issue.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney tells the Morning Sentinel that Thompson was still naked when officers caught up with him. Bonney says police had received similar complaints in the past but were unable to substantiate them.

Thompson can't be reached for comment. No phone number for him can be found. And it's unknown if the Waterville resident has a lawyer who could comment for him.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) -- New Jersey authorities say a psychic and her son cheated an elderly man out of more than $147,000 for treatment they said would rid him of evil spirits.

Galloway police say Sally "Kim" Wando and her son, Frank Marco, face theft and conspiracy charges. Authorities say the pair told police the money was for a car from Marco's auto dealership, not for psychic treatment.

Police found that claim unsubstantiated.

The victim, who is not named, told police Wando offered him treatments to "cleanse his soul." Authorities say the first visit cost $5,000. Wando eventually recommended a 14-step program that costs $10,500 per step.

Authorities say Wando told the man to transfer $147,700 from his account to her son's dealership.

It wasn't known Saturday if Wando or Marco have retained attorneys.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Call it a ribbeting tale of friendship.

A woman in Southern California was about to eat an organic salad last Wednesday when she found a piece of protein she didn't expect: A tiny frog.

"I'm halfway through my salad and as I'm going to stab another bit, I see the frog peeking out from under the salad," Garfinkel told InsideEdition.com. "I jumped back. I screamed, 'There's a frog in my salad!'"

The 37-year-old Garfinkel is a strict vegetarian with meat allergies. Not knowing if she had chomped on other amphibians by accident, she said ran to the bathroom where she threw up the other parts of the salad.

Meanwhile, her husband shouted from the dining room, "It's still alive!" The Los Angeles Times reported.

After he rinsed the lemon-tahini vinaigrette off the tiny frog, her hubby started rubbing the frog's belly and managed to rouse it from its stiff state.

After the amazing resurrection, the Garfinkels felt weird about dumping the frog somewhere.

Instead, they put the amphibian in an old aquarium in their home in Corona and named it "Lucky" ? a good name, considering the way the frog narrowly cheated death.

The incident changed Becky Garfinkel's life in one way.

"I will tell you right now, I have no desire to ever eat a salad again. I'm petrified of the thought of a salad," she told KABC TV.

Garfinkel reached out to Target, where she purchased the salad, and the company offered her a $5 gift card, she said.

The company also told her that Taylor Farms, the vendor that made the salad, is launching an investigation into the unappetizing incident, according to the Times.

Still, Garfinkel is happy to have a new family member.

"He survived so much," she told the paper. "I am just happy he survived and I didn't eat him."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(WCMH) - Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday's solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.

Nurse practitioner Trish Patterson tells KRCR she hasn't seen any cases of damage by looking directly at the sun, but she and her colleagues have seen a few patients who experienced pain after putting sunblock in their eyes.

"One of my colleagues at moonlight here stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist," she said.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, sunscreen getting in your eyes can cause pain and irritation. They recommend rinsing with running water as the best first aid.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) Just what a film fan wants to see: a movie, surrounded by a bunch of Bozos.

But that's what will happen Sept. 9 when a movie theater in Austin, Texas, hosts a screening of the new horror film "It" for clowns only ? or people willing to dress like one.

The clown-centric screening will include face painters for last minute touch-ups, a photo booth, raffles and other "terrifying merriment," according to the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema's website.

Since the movie, which is based on a Stephen King novel, features a creepy clown-like figure named "Pennywise," perhaps the theater decided it would be pound foolish not to appeal to its more fun-loving patrons.

The clowns-only screening is also a jab at the outcry the Alamo Drafthouse faced earlier this summer when it hosted a screening of "Wonder Woman" for women only. Entertainment Weekly noted that one Facebook commenter sarcastically asked if the theater planned "a male only screening for Thor: Ragnarok or a special screening for It that's only for those who identify as clowns."

The theater wrote back, "We might actually have to steal that clown idea."

The September event is already attracting hilariously snarky comments on the theater's Facebook page.

"Be prepared for the backlash from the non-clown crowd that is angry that you're creating this 'safe viewing space' for all the 'snowflake clowns,'" one person warned. "Oh wait, that was the insecure dudes and Wonder Woman. My bad."

Another commenter was "half expecting some mimes to cry, or sign, 'boycott,' at a clowns only showing."

Then there was the guy who asked if the theater planned to invite "serial killers only" for the screening of the next "Hannibal" film.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

It's always good to set some goals in life. And for 80-year-old Ray and Wilma Yoder, of Goshen, Indiana, that goal has been to visit every single location of chain restaurant Cracker Barrel in existence. The couple has been at it for the past 40 years, according to the Lebanon Democrat, and they only have one more location to go before they've hit them all.

The journey started in 1977, when Ray was working as a truck driver and would find comfort in Cracker Barrel's welcoming atmosphere.

"It took the boredom out of being on the road," he told the newspaper. "It has a down-home spirit, and everybody is friendly. It's like being at home."

His wife eventually started joining him, and about 10 years ago they began to gain some recognition, receiving gift baskets and other treats as they'd visit each new location. Over the years, they've traveled more than five million miles, and their next stop will be on July 28, at the ribbon-cutting of the chain's newest location in Lavonia, Georgia. After that, they'll only have to cross an outpost in Tualatin, Oregon off their list to have visited every single Cracker Barrel in the system: 645 locations.

While the couple doesn't always have a full meal at every Cracker Barrel they visit, they always make sure to spend a little money there. "We always buy something - a cup of coffee, candy or something," Yoder explained. "We don't just pull into the parking lot and leave."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

HOUSTON - As Hurricane Harvey tore into Texas, residents looking for a bit of levity tuned in to check out Harvey the Hawk - the unofficial mascot of the massive storm.

Houston cab driver William Bruso said he was out stocking up on supplies ahead of the hurricane on Friday. When he came back to his car, a Coopers hawk was sitting in the passenger seat. Bruso says he tried to shoo Harvey away but that the bird refused to leave.

So naturally, Bruso brought him home to ride out the storm with him and his family and provided eight hawk updates via Youtube.

Video was uploaded of Harvey spending the night with Bruso, checking out news alerts, eating snacks and posing in front of a row of liquor bottles.

"He's just kind of hunkered down with us… just being a hawk," Brusco said. "Someone said that his droopy wings might be a sign of sickness but he's eating."

Bruso said he had offered Harvey some raw chicken hearts as well as a bowl of water.

The party was over Saturday night though.

Bruso reached out to the Texas Wildlife Rescue Center who came and took Harvey away.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------



HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) - State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey.

The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near an exit in the Trenton suburb of Hamilton Township.

Troopers helped slow down traffic. State police said on Facebook that "cowboys with lassos" helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer. No one was injured and the animal was returned to its owner.

It wasn't immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway.

Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Maybe he's born with it...or maybe he just prefers fancy products.

French President Emmanuel Macron has been heavily criticized for spending more than $30,000 on makeup during his first three months in office.

Macron's office confirmed a report from French magazine Le Point that the French leader spent $30,695 on makeup since entering office in May.

The report prompted harsh criticism of the president from French social media users. It said the cost included the pay of a freelance makeup artist who follows Macron around to television appearances and during trips abroad.

The report comes at a low point for Macron, 39, whose popularity has plunged in recent weeks following the announcement of budget cuts and divisive labor reform, according to Business Insider.

However, Le Point noted Macron's makeup expenses were lower than those of predecessor Francois Hollande, who paid a full-time employee about $11,805 a month.

"The sum covers various services including press conferences and foreign trips where the person concerned has to travel with him," an Elysée official told French journalists, according to The Guardian.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A wealthy Bronx, New York woman recently died and left part of her fortune to her beloved cats, according to local reports.

Ellen Frey-Wouter left $300,000 of her $3 million estate to ensure that Tiger and Troy would be properly cared for, WABC-TV reported.

Frey-Wouter, who was widowed, left detailed instructions that the cats "never be caged" and be well cared for, the New York Post reported.

Tiger and Troy are being cared for by Frey-Wouters' former home health aides, the Post reported.

Dahlia Grizzle, Frey-Wouters' former home health aide, now cares for Tiger, who she said is a "wonderful cat." Grizzle told the Post it was no surprise that Frey-Wouter left the cats with a generous sum.

"The cats were like her babies," Grizzle said.

Frey-Wouters divided the rest of her fortune between home health aides, charities and her lawyer, the Post reported. If Troy and Tiger die before their inheritance runs out, the remainder will go to Frey-Wouters' sister in the Netherlands.

This isn't the first time a pet has been left and exorbitant amount of money by its owner.

In 2007, New York hotel heiress Leona Helmsley left $12 million to her dog, Trouble. The white Maltese died in 2011 at the age of 12 in Sarasota, Fla.