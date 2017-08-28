Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th

Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28thPosted: Updated:
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
More details emerge about Spokane Valley shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Major crimes detectives continue to investigate a reported accidental shooting that killed a Spokane Valley wife and mother. The woman's husband told deputies he accidentally discharged his wife's gun while trying to disassemble it. She died at an area hospital. The couple had gone out on a breakfast date shortly before this happened.>>
Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.>>
Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job
A volunteer firefighter lieutenant has fallen victim to a thief. He was recruiting more firefighters for his fire station when someone stole his gear right out of his truck.>>
Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th.>>
How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief
HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested. Here's what we found: National Organizations: The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.>>
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Spokane man, woman stranded in Texas as Harvey batters Houston
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man and woman are stuck in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to bring strong winds, rain and flooding to the Lone Star State. “I’m in a very safe place compared to many others in the city,” said Simon Thompson. “It looks exactly the same outside all the time and it’s just dark.” Thompson is stranded at a hotel in Houston.>>
Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in custody
Firefighting gear stolen from Stevens County volunteer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A volunteer with Stevens County Fire District #1 had some important equipment stolen from their car while on duty Sunday and they're hoping you can help them get it back. The theft happened at Station 3 along Swenson Road in Williams Valley Sunday afternoon.>>
South Korea says North fires ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea - Australia's foreign minister says North Korea firing a missile over Japan appeared to be a bargaining tactic. Asked by a reporter if the launch was an attempt to improve North Korea's bargaining power or a preparation for war, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said: "I think it is the former.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
