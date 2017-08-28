Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth

Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine.

Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.

Police say Dayrider told them, "I do meth three times a day, every day and have never had this reaction before." Dayrider reported that she and her boyfriend had gone to get meth the night before and had injected herself at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. on August 25th.

GFPD says she admitted to having some meth inside her bra and handed it over to police officers. Testing confirmed that it was meth.

Dayrider has a prior conviction for misdemeanor theft in March of this year.

The State has requested bond be set at $2,500.