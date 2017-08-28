How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

HOUSTON -

If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested. 

Here's what we found: 

National Organizations:

  •  The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10. 
  •  AmeriCares handles medicine and supplies to those affected by the storm. 
  • -Donations to the Salvation Army can be made online or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769) or by texting STORM to 51555. 

Houston-area organizations: 

Online Organizations: 

Before you give money, it's important to do a little research to avoid being scammed. Charity Navigator is a great tool. They have a list of organizations that are responding to the area in the aftermath. Also, check out the Federal Trade Commission's tips to avoid fraudsters. 

The BBB has also offered these tips on helping victims of Hurricane Harvey. 

    •   