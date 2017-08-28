Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in cus - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in custody

CLOVIS, N.M. -

The Latest on the shooting a public library in Clovis, New Mexico (all times local):

6:35 p.m.

A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for a shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico

Clovis City Commissioner Garza said the investigation is ongoing and he could not say whether there were any fatalities or how many people were injured. One woman could be seen being helped into an ambulance and police radio traffic indicated one victim was being transported to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. The library is in the downtown area of the city.

Garza said there's no indication of a motive for the shooting. He called it a tragedy, saying he and other city officials are asking people to pray for the families that have been affected. He said the city will offer whatever support it can as the community looks to recover.

5:43 p.m.

Police officers swarmed a public library in downtown Clovis on Monday after getting reports of a shooting inside.

New Mexico State Police Officer Carl Christiansen could not immediately say whether there were any fatalities or injuries but said officers with the Clovis Police Department responded around 4 p.m. to reports of an active shooter inside the downtown building.

City officials were expected to hold a briefing Monday evening.

The Eastern New Mexico News reported that ambulances were dispatched to the scene and at least one victim was taken to Clovis Municipal Airport for transport to a hospital in Lubbock, Texas.

Clovis is about 200 miles east of Albuquerque, near the Texas state line. It's home to Cannon Air Force Base and the nearby community of Portales is home to Eastern New Mexico University.

Vanessa Aguirre told the newspaper that she was in the library with her son when a man came in and started to shoot into the air.

"It all happened so fast," she said. "We took off fast. My purse is still in there."

Kim Tipton, who was in a building across the street from the library, saw multiple police units arrive a few minutes after 4 p.m. and they had their rifles drawn.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

  • Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified

  • Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

  • How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

  • Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar

  • Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

