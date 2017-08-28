Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in custody

Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in custodyPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Police: Massachusetts man kidnapped 7-year-old girl, threw her off bridge
WORCESTER, Mass. - Police in Massachusetts say a 7-year-old girl was kidnapped from her grandparents' home and thrown from a bridge into a lake but survived. Police say the girl was taken at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday from the Worcester home by 35-year-old family friend Joshua Hubert. Investigators say she was put in a car, choked and then thrown into Lake Quinsigamond.>>
Nurse shares message for family that lost mother in Costco parking lot accident
SPOKANE, Wash. - A nurse has a message for the family who lost a mother, after she was hit and pinned by a car in a Costco parking lot. This accident happened on August 16th near Division and Cozza. KHQ spoke with another woman who said she tried to help, but was turned away. This nurse we spoke to on Sunday, Heather Barfield, wants the family to know that there were people helping, including Costco employees, and she says>>
U.S. Department of State warns citizens about traveling to Cancun and other popular tourist spots
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of State issued a warning to U.S. citizens this week about the risk of traveling to certain parts of Mexico due to the activities of criminal organizations in those area. The State Department says U.S. citizens have been victims of violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery in several Mexican states.>>
How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief
HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested. Here's what we found: National Organizations: The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.>>
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
When you met Joshua Edelblute, it may be a little hard to understand what he's saying. Edelblute's mouth is wired shut due to his jaw being broken Saturday night. "My tongue and my teeth were sheared in half and I just knew it was bad news," he said.
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Spokane man, woman stranded in Texas as Harvey batters Houston
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man and woman are stuck in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to bring strong winds, rain and flooding to the Lone Star State. "I'm in a very safe place compared to many others in the city," said Simon Thompson. "It looks exactly the same outside all the time and it's just dark." Thompson is stranded at a hotel in Houston.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane man and woman are stuck in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to bring strong winds, rain and flooding to the Lone Star State. “I’m in a very safe place compared to many others in the city,” said Simon Thompson. “It looks exactly the same outside all the time and it’s just dark.” Thompson is stranded at a hotel in Houston.>>
Two people killed in New Mexico library shooting; Suspect in custody
CLOVIS, N.M. - A city official says police have taken a person into custody who they believe is responsible for a shooting at a public library in eastern New Mexico Clovis City Commissioner Garza said the investigation is ongoing and he could not say whether there were any fatalities or how many people were injured.>>
Firefighting gear stolen from Stevens County volunteer
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - A volunteer with Stevens County Fire District #1 had some important equipment stolen from their car while on duty Sunday and they're hoping you can help them get it back. The theft happened at Station 3 along Swenson Road in Williams Valley Sunday afternoon.>>
South Korea says North fires ballistic missile
SEOUL, South Korea - Australia's foreign minister says North Korea firing a missile over Japan appeared to be a bargaining tactic. Asked by a reporter if the launch was an attempt to improve North Korea's bargaining power or a preparation for war, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said: "I think it is the former.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Great Falls woman calls cop after bad reaction to meth
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police in Great Falls, Montana say a woman reported having a reaction to a bad batch of methamphetamine. Officers say they made contact with Margery Dayrider back on August 25. According to them, Dayrider stated she believed she had injected some bad meth and was having a bad reaction to it. Dayrider said the reaction included vomiting, tingling tongue, and bad taste in her mouth.>>
Georgia officer accused of hitting jogger with car is charged
DECATUR, Ga. - An Atlanta-area police officer who authorities say hit and killed a woman with his car has been charged. DeKalb County police spokeswoman Shiera Campbell said in an email that Officer Ian MacGowan has been charged with homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding and failure to maintain a lane. Janet Pickney was jogging on July 25 when police said MacGowan hit her with his cruiser around 7:30 a.m.>>
