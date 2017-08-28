Firefighting gear stolen from Stevens County volunteer

A volunteer with Stevens County Fire District #1 had some important equipment stolen from their car while on duty Sunday and they're hoping you can help them get it back.

The theft happened at Station 3 along Swenson Road in Williams Valley Sunday afternoon.

A Facebook post from the district says quite a bit of firefighting gear was taken including, a red wildland pack, a fire shelter, wildland gloves, and a Crescent tool kit. A backpack with various chainsaw accessories (chaps, leather beltsaw wedges, goggles, chains, file set and other chainsaw tools) was also taken.

If you saw anything or see any of the listed equipment, please contact the Stevens County Sheriff's office at 509-684-5296.