Spokane man, woman stranded in Texas as Harvey batters Houston

A Spokane man and woman are stuck in Texas as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to bring strong winds, rain and flooding to the Lone Star State.

“I’m in a very safe place compared to many others in the city,” said Simon Thompson. “It looks exactly the same outside all the time and it’s just dark.”

Thompson is stranded at a hotel in Houston.

“The hotel is surrounded by water,” said Thompson. “Until the water goes down we can’t get out of the hotel.”

Thompson works at Cravens Coffee in Spokane. He was on a business trip to Colombia to visit growers when his plane landed in Houston Saturday. His layover was only supposed to last an hour, but the storm had different plans.

“It was a smooth landing into Houston,” said Thompson. “Then the airport was eerily quite and cancelled all the flights going out.”

Thompson hasn’t been able to get on any flights due to road and airport closures. He says the earliest he might be able to return home is Thursday night.

Meanwhile, another Spokane native, Emily Bowman, got out of Houston before it was too late. She’s safe, but still stranded.

“It rained all last night,” said Bowman. “It’s a shocking sight to see because I’ve never seen anything like that before.”

Bowman was staying in Houston with family and friends before Harvey made landfall. She was supposed to fly home on Saturday, but knowing the storm was on its way, her and her family drove north to the town of Huntsville.

“It rained all last night and all the night before,” said Bowman. “The winds have been kind of picking up here and there too.”

Bowman is trying to get on a flight back to Spokane as soon as she can.