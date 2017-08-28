Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar

"They (doctors) wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me."



When you meet Joshua Edelblute, it may be a little hard to understand what he’s saying.



Edelblute’s mouth is wired shut due to his jaw being broken Saturday night.



“My tongue and my teeth were sheared in half and I just knew it was bad news,” he said.



Edelblute and his girlfriend, Karra, were at Mik’s in Midtown Coeur d’Alene Saturday night having a good time.



It was the end of the night and they were waiting for a cab.



Edelblute says it was when they were outside the bar a guy told them he was carrying a hunting rifle.

That’s when, he says, he was trying to defuse the situation.



“I was like this 'this guy told us he his gat, which was his hunting rifle, and start popping people,” Edelblute said, “and then another guy was like 'you don't want to fight those guys over there' and I was like 'oh I know, him and I are far past that.’”



Edelblute says the man came back over and sucker-punched him, giving him a fractured eye socket, broken septum, and two metal plates to hold his jaw in place.



His girlfriend was able to snap a quick picture of the car the alleged suspects got into that night.



Edelblute has a brief description of the man who hit him.



“He was a not very tall and a chubby white guy,” he says.



Coeur d’Alene Police tell KHQ they are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is urged to call them.



