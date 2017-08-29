Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job

Posted: Updated:
by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
Connect

STEVENS COUNTY, WA - A volunteer firefighter lieutenant has fallen victim to a thief. He was recruiting more firefighters for his fire station when someone stole his gear right out of his truck.

It happened at one of the Stevens County fire district stations, just off of Swenson Road in Williams Valley. He says about $1,200 worth of stuff was stolen, both the districts and some personal items.

Brian Ferrante says this happened on Sunday between 10:30am and 3:00pm. He came to the Stevens County Fire District 1 Station 3 to grab a rig to bring to the Clayton fair. He wanted to show families what kind of equipment they have and wanted to try and recruit firefighters. He left behind his own truck at the station.

When he came back hours later, he noticed his toolbox in the bed of his truck was open and items were missing. "It's still extremely frustrating. There's things that I now have to replace on my own, there's things that the district has to get replaced so I can continue doing my job for them."

Those items include a red wildland pack, a fire shelter, wildland gloves, a tool kit, and a backpack with different chainsaw accessories.

If you saw anything or see any of the listed equipment, you are asked to call the Stevens County Sheriff's Office at (509) 684-5296.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

    Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-29 01:57:18 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.

    >>

  • Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar

    Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:59 PM EDT2017-08-29 01:59:57 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me."

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me." When you met Joshua Edelblute, it may be a little hard to understand what he’s saying. Edelblute’s mouth is wired shut due to his jaw being broken Saturday night. “My tongue and my teeth were sheared in half and I just knew it was bad news,” he said.

    >>

  • Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified

    Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified

    Monday, August 28 2017 6:17 PM EDT2017-08-28 22:17:21 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.  45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office.  45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later. 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job

    Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-08-29 06:44:16 GMT

    A volunteer firefighter lieutenant has fallen victim to a thief. He was recruiting more firefighters for his fire station when someone stole his gear right out of his truck.

    >>

    A volunteer firefighter lieutenant has fallen victim to a thief. He was recruiting more firefighters for his fire station when someone stole his gear right out of his truck.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th

    Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 2:39 AM EDT2017-08-29 06:39:15 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Monday, August 28th.

    >>

  • How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    How you can help with Hurricane Harvey relief

    Monday, August 28 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-08-29 02:01:28 GMT

    HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested.  Here's what we found:  National Organizations:  The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.  

    >>

    HOUSTON - If you've been watching the devastating coming from the Houston area after Hurricane Harvey, you may be wondering how you can help with relief. There are several options if you're interested.  Here's what we found:  National Organizations:  The American Red Cross is accepting donations on its website, or you can text HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10.  

    >>
    •   