Dog dies in Spokane Valley house fire where smoke detectors were not present

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley has lost their dog in a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 10800 block of E. 4th avenue just before 3:30am Tuesday.



Two people inside the home were able to make it out safely accept for the fact that one girl did have her hair singed by the flames. Smoke and flames were visible when fire crews arrived on scene.



The home sustained severe damage and did not have working smoke detectors. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.



Fire authorities want to remind everyone that smoke detectors save lives. Make sure to check your smoke detectors multiple times throughout the year and switch out the batteries.



This is a developing story, check back for updates.