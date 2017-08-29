Officers stop deer on California bridge for 'toll evasion'Posted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.>>
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.>>
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.>>
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.>>
Dog dies in Spokane Valley house fire where smoke detectors were not present
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley has lost their dog in a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 10800 block of E. 4th avenue just before 3:30am Tuesday. Two adult females were inside the home when the fire broke out. One woman awoke to the sound of the fire and alerted the other resident.>>
