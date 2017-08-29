HURRICANE HARVEY: Houston Mayor confirms police officer drowned

HURRICANE HARVEY: Houston Mayor confirms police officer drownedPosted: Updated:
If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it
KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com.
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.
Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.
Coeur d'Alene man says he was sucker punched outside midtown bar
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - "They wouldn't even let me blow my nose because they were afraid that chunks of my skull were going to get into my brain and kill me.">>
Mother who died after being hit by car in north Spokane Costco parking lot officially identified
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane mother who was hit in the parking lot of Costco on North Division earlier this month has officially been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office. 45-year-old Yelena Ivanov was hit by a car in the parking lot on August 16. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and passed away nine days later.
Dog dies in Spokane Valley house fire where smoke detectors were not present
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley has lost their dog in a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 10800 block of E. 4th avenue just before 3:30am Tuesday. Two adult females were inside the home when the fire broke out. One woman awoke to the sound of the fire and alerted the other resident.
Resident advisor arrested in connection to bomb threats at WSU's Stimson Hall
PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department arrested and booked an 18-year-old sophomore in connection to recent bomb threats at Stimson Hall. WSU Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment.
Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University. The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.
Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter
HOUSTON - The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church "never" closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center.
PHOTOS: 7-11 employee grabs knife out of robber's hand; Suspects still on the loose
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are hoping you can help them identify two men who robbed a 7-11 in Millwood early Tuesday morning.>>
HURRICANE HARVEY: Houston Mayor confirms police officer drowned
HOUSTON (AP) - Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work. The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn't get himself out of his car.
Attorney General: Drug overdoses 'the top lethal issue' in the US
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions is calling the epidemic of drug overdose deaths "the top lethal issue" in the U.S. and urged everyone "create and foster a culture that's hostile to drug use." Sessions delivered the remarks Tuesday to the National Alliance For Drug Endangered Children, which is hosting its annual conference in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Harvey sets new record for most rainfall ever recorded from tropical storm
HOUSTON (AP) - Harvey has set a new U.S. record for rainfall from a tropical system. A weather station southeast of Houston at Mary's Creek at Winding Road, reported 49.32 inches (125.27 centimeters) of rain as of Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. That breaks the previous record of 48 inches (122 centimeters) set in 1978 in Medina, Texas by Tropical Storm Amelia.
Dog dies in Spokane Valley house fire where smoke detectors were not present
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A family in Spokane Valley has lost their dog in a house fire early Tuesday morning. The fire broke out in the 10800 block of E. 4th avenue just before 3:30am Tuesday. Two adult females were inside the home when the fire broke out. One woman awoke to the sound of the fire and alerted the other resident.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and wife welcome new baby girl
NEW YORK (AP) - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife are welcoming a new daughter in a post - where else - on Facebook. Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan already have a toddler daughter, Max, born in 2015. They named their second child August. The couple posted a photo of the family Monday, along with a letter they wrote to August hoping she will get to enjoy her childhood.
Volunteer firefighter's gear stolen on the job
A volunteer firefighter lieutenant has fallen victim to a thief. He was recruiting more firefighters for his fire station when someone stole his gear right out of his truck.
