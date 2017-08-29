PHOTOS: 7-11 employee grabs knife out of robber's hand; Suspects still on the loose

Anyone with information regarding this incident or can help identify these suspects is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125 reference #10115786.

Detectives with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are hoping you can help them identify two men who robbed a 7-11 in Millwood early Tuesday morning.

The employee told deputies he confronted a man who was trying to hide an energy drink behind his back. The suspect then set the drink down and began demanding money. The employee told him to leave and the suspect pulled a knife out from his pocket. The employee grabbed the suspect's wrist and pulled the knife from his hand.

The employee said the suspect tried to grab the knife back and cut his left hand in the process.

The employee then set the knife down in an employee area and noticed a second man enter the store. Both suspects knocked the employee down. As one held the employee to the ground, the other grabbed the cash drawer from the register and they both ran out of the store.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 unit searched the area, but the suspects were not found. The cash drawer was found about 2 blocks away, as well as a black sweatshirt believed to have been worn by one of the suspects.

Suspect #1 is described as a bald White or Hispanic male, 5’00” - 5’04” tall with an athletic build. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and possibly sustained a cut to his left hand.

Suspect #2 is described as bald White or Hispanic male, approximately 18-25 years-old, 5’00” - 5’04” tall with a medium build wearing similar clothing.

The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or can help identify these suspects is urged to call Major Crimes Detective Scott Bonney at 509-477-3125 reference #10115786.