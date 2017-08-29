Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter

Posted: Updated:
The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.
HOUSTON -

The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city.

Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church "never" closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center. He said it would "house people once shelters reach capacity."

The church announced on Twitter it was receiving people who need shelter late Tuesday morning.

The 16,000-seat former arena was the longtime home of the NBA's Houston Rockets.

Osteen's comment stands in contrast to a church Facebook post and a since-deleted Instagram remark by Lakewood associate pastor John Gray, who said flooded highways had made the church inaccessible.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    If you bought Honest products, Jessica Alba's company owes you money; Here's how to claim it

    Thursday, August 24 2017 3:16 PM EDT2017-08-24 19:16:48 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Jessica Alba's Health and Wellness company, Honest.com, is on the hook to pay back more than $7 Million to customers who allege "Honest" was anything but. If you are a United States resident who purchased certain Honest Diapering, Cleaning, or Personal Care products, you may be entitled to either a check or a Credit usable at Honest.com. 

    >>

  • Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University

    Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:17:53 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>

  • Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

    Teenagers charged with murdering Airway Heights father after noise complaint make first appearances

    Monday, August 28 2017 9:57 PM EDT2017-08-29 01:57:18 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Two teens have been charged with second-degree murder after investigators say they beat a 53-year-old man to death when he asked them to be quiet early Friday morning in Airway Heights, according to court documents released on Monday. Officers arrived on scene early Friday morning to find two men laying on the ground covered in blood at an apartment complex on Hayford Road.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Resident advisor arrested in connection to bomb threats at WSU's Stimson Hall

    Resident advisor arrested in connection to bomb threats at WSU's Stimson Hall

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:29 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:29:20 GMT

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department arrested and booked an 18-year-old sophomore in connection to recent bomb threats at Stimson Hall. WSU Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment. 

    >>

    PULLMAN, Wash. - The Washington State University Police Department arrested and booked an 18-year-old sophomore in connection to recent bomb threats at Stimson Hall. WSU Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment. 

    >>

  • Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University

    Bonner Co. Deputies: Puyallup man murders cab driver after being denied entry into Gonzaga University

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:17:53 GMT

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>

    BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - The Bonner County Sheriff's Office arrested a 19-year-old Puyallup man and charged him with murdering a 22-year-old Spokane cab driver because he was denied entry into Gonzaga University.  The Sheriff's Office says Jacob Coleman flew from Seattle to Spokane on Monday with the intention of starting a new semester at Gonzaga University.

    >>

  • Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter

    Joel Osteen's Houston megachurch opens doors as shelter

    Tuesday, August 29 2017 5:17 PM EDT2017-08-29 21:17:24 GMT

    HOUSTON - The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church "never" closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center. 

    >>

    HOUSTON - The Houston megachurch led by televangelist Joel Osteen says it's opened its doors to people seeking shelter as Harvey swamps the city. Osteen had faced criticism for not using the massive Lakewood Church as a storm shelter. In a statement to ABC News Monday Osteen said the church "never" closed its doors and was serving as a relief supply distribution center. 

    >>
    •   