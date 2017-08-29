Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, August 29th

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) -- Police say two women dressed as nuns attempted to rob a bank in Pennsylvania's Poconos.

Authorities say the women walked into Citizens Bank near Tannersville on Monday and one brandished a handgun, demanding money from a teller. But they left without taking anything.

Each woman was wearing a black nun's habit and veil. One woman also was wearing sunglasses.

The FBI is investigating and posted bank surveillance photos on Twitter.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- California highway officers say they stopped a young deer on a California toll bridge "for toll evasion."

A photo published Tuesday by the California Highway Patrol shows the doe on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge standing in the middle of an on-ramp with a deer-in-the-headlights look.

The officer joked in a Twitter post that the fawn usually pays the toll but "today she was a buck short."

Highway patrol Officer Matthew Hamer says two officers were on patrol on the bridge early Tuesday when the deer came out of the woods on Treasure Island and walked in front of their car.

He says after staring at them for a couple of minutes and long enough for the officers to snap a photograph that the deer went back into the woods.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

DENNIS, Mass. (AP) -- A college class ring lost in the surf at a Massachusetts beach nearly half a century ago is back on the finger of its owner.

The Cape Cod Times reports that Patrick O'Hagan lost the Class of 1969 Manhattan College ring while on his honeymoon in Dennis in 1970.

James Wirth was in ankle-deep water at low tide on a Dennis beach last month scanning with his metal detector when he found the corroded ring.

Tracking down the owner was easy, because O'Hagan's full name was inscribed on the ring, along with an "E'' indicating he had studied engineering. Wirth returned the ring to O'Hagan at his Long Island, New York, home earlier this month.

O'Hagan's wife, Christine Kehl O'Hagan, says they were "thrilled" to get it back.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TEGA CAY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina couple has been arrested after playing around on a golf course instead of playing a round.

The Herald of Rock Hill reports Tega Cay police received a call from a resident shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday saying two people were lying on the eighth fairway. A police report said the resident told officers he thought there may have been a medical situation, but after looking through his binoculars, he saw two people engaged in a sex act.

Two more witnesses told police they saw the couple from the tee box but initially thought them to be a deer on the fairway.

Police said 19-year-old Dakota Len Payne and 24-year-old Kiernan Dunne Hennessey were arrested and charged with indecent exposure. Their status wasn't immediately known Monday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Authorities in New Hampshire are seeking the public's help in finding an escaped inmate with tattoos covering his shaved head, face, neck, chest, arm and hands.

The U.S. Marshals' New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force says 42-year-old Eric Judkins was an inmate at a halfway house in Manchester. He failed to return to the facility on Monday night.

Judkins was serving part of a 27-month sentence for assault on a fellow inmate in federal prison.

Authorities say the assault happened while Judkins was serving a 17½-year sentence for a 1999 bank robbery.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(AP) Legally, Facebook friends aren't necessarily your friends.

That was the opinion from a Florida appeals court Wednesday. In a 10-page opinion, the court ruled that Miami-Dade Judge Beatrice Butchko doesn't need to recuse herself because an attorney involved in a case in her courtroom is a Facebook "friend." The case involved a lawsuit over unpaid legal bills.

The Miami Herald reports the ruling notes that Facebook data mining and algorithms lead to people accepting friend requests from people they hardly know or who they are only acquainted with in professional circles.

But the fight over Facebook friendship continues. An appeals court in Palm Beach has ruled to the contrary. That means the question over the true meaning of social media friendship could eventually be decided by the Florida Supreme Court.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(Huffington Post) A British bartender became the toast of bargain-hungry fight fans for posing as a Floyd Mayweather bodyguard to grab a third-row seat Saturday at the big bout.

Situated near the likes of Mike Tyson and LeBron James, Oliver Regis posted selfies with numerous celebrities and appeared to have a grand time.

"Well played," one commenter wrote on his Instagram. "You are the man!" another said. To which Regis replied, "thanks babe."

Just look at his collection of pics from the bout: Jamie Foxx, Demi Lovato, Gerard Butler and Chris Hemsworth, to name a few.

Regis, from Stamford, England, had purchased a $2600 ticket but was crestfallen to discover that he was in the nosebleed seats at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the Sun reported.

He told the tabloid that he followed Mayweather's security detail as if he belonged with them ? and arena personnel did not scan his ticket. So he took an empty seat in the third row.

"I did feel a bit cheeky - but this was a once-in-a-lifetime chance," he said. "I could not believe it worked."

Some seats near the ring sold on StubHub for $104,444 for four, so Regis scored himself quite the upgrade.

He's a huge McGregor fan, as evidenced by the tattoo of the UFC lightweight champion on his leg, but appeared to thoroughly enjoy himself despite his idol's defeat. He said he retreated a few more rows back during the action.

He may have been outdone by Brian Grace of Limerick, Ireland. Grace said he snuck in for free with a group he thought was McGregor's extended family. Once inside, he found a stray ladder and was able to weasel his way to ringside seats.

And there's this guy, too, if this is to be believed:

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

POWELL, Ohio (AP) -- A central Ohio zoo says a macaw that flew away from an open-air exhibit area was safely recaptured after people spotted the bright yellow and blue bird near a golf club a few miles away.

Milo the macaw typically flies between handlers at the Columbus Zoo but took off on a gust of wind on Thursday.

The zoo asked people in the area to call if they spotted the 8-year-old bird, and they did. The zoo says it got multiple calls from the same area in Powell on Sunday, and staff recaptured Milo when one of his favorite people called to him and he flew to her.

Zoo spokeswoman Patty Peters tells The Columbus Dispatch that the macaw seems to be in good health after his adventure.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(SkyNews) Council wardens more used to dealing with a dumped sofa or a submerged shopping trolley were surprised to find an abandoned barge blocking a footpath.

The narrowboat was discovered on an industrial estate pavement in Smethwick in the West Midlands on Thursday - not far from the Birmingham canal.

Sandwell council's highways team sprang into action, tweeting: "Is anyone missing a barge?

"This one has been left in #Smethwick, our wardens are working to find the owner as we need to get this moved."

The social media appeal and other investigations managed to track down the owner who has been ordered to get it shifted.

David Hosell, the council's highways and environment cabinet chief, said: "Our wardens have investigated this and have found the person responsible for the boat.

"We are asking them to get it moved as quickly as is possible."

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - Police say a Massachusetts man was arrested during a weekend festival after he attempted to punch a police horse in the face.

Authorities said Monday that the 59-year-old Worcester man was arrested Saturday at Worcester's Latin American Festival.

Police say he tried to walk through a group of mounted officers despite being told not to do so. The officers say he deliberately put his shoulder into the chest of one of the horses, and an officer grabbed him by the collar and threw him back in front of the horses. Police say he then threw a punch at one of the animals, which jumped back with an officer still mounted.

Officers say the man struggled as they arrested him and kicked two officers after being placed in handcuffs.