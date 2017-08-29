Resident advisor arrested in connection to bomb threats at WSU's Stimson Hall

The Washington State University Police Department arrested and booked an 18-year-old sophomore in connection to recent bomb threats at Stimson Hall.

WSU Police arrested 18-year-old Jose Andres Tecuatl on three counts of alleged Threatening to Bomb and three counts of alleged Felony Harassment. Tecuatl was taken into custody Monday night. Police say he was working as a resident advisor in Stimson Hall.

While investigating, officers developed probably cause to search Tecuatl's room and seized evidence during the execution of a search warrant that included his computer. During a search of Tecuatl's computer, evidence was found that connected him to the events at Stimson Hall.

Police say they did not find any evidence to indicate Tecuatl had the ability to carry out his threats.