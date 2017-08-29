"Doggie Dips' happening this week in Spokane at city pools

Unfortunately summer is coming to an end. Kids are heading back to school and that means pools will be closing soon. But not before they go to the dogs!

Before closing their doors for the season, many City pools will open their doggie doors to your four-legged friends.

The event is sponsored by Spokane Parks and Recreation in partnership with SpokAnimal C.A.R.E. and raises funds for the High Bridge Dog Park.

Comstock and Shadle Park already had their events, but you still have three more chances, including Tuesday night at Hillyard, Wednesday night at Cannon and Thursday night at Liberty. All Doggie Dips run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

It's $10 per dog and you must bring proof of current rabies vaccination for each one. Have fun, pups!