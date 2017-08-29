PHOTOS: McConnell Hotel in uptown Kellogg burns down

Multiple buildings caught fire Tuesday afternoon in uptown Kellogg, including the historic McConnell Hotel, which is a complete loss.

Video sent to us from viewers shows the McConnell Hotel completely engulfed in flames. When crews finally got the flames under control, the building was just a shell.

We're told at least five other nearby buildings caught fire while the McConnell was engulfed. One of those business, Patrick's Inn and Steakhouse, also suffered major damage, according to the Shoshone County Fire District #2.

Firefighters on scene tell KHQ the McConnell Hotel was vacant at the time of the fire and no civilians have reported any injuries. The Fire Chief tells us two firefighters were treated for heat exposure on scene while crews were battling the intense blaze in the 90+ degree temperatures.

As of 5:15 p.m., Avista is reporting nearly 1000 customers without power because of the fire.

The cause is unknown at this time.

